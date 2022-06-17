JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Target Price to €110.00

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €140.00 ($145.83) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($33.33) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

