JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $25.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($3.64). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,129,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,968 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 120,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.