JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Target Price to $125.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NUE stock opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.76.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

