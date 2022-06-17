JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Target Price to $24.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

