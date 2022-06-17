JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Down 4.1%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 384.50 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 388 ($4.71). Approximately 124,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 219,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404.50 ($4.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 11.22. The company has a market cap of £322.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 352.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 410.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

In related news, insider Alexandra Mackesy bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £29,430 ($35,720.35).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

