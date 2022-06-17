Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Update

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 506,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on JUSHF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Jushi from $3.40 to $3.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 111,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,085. Jushi has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

