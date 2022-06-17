jvl associates llc Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

jvl associates llc reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.9% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.07.

ACN opened at $270.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.77. The stock has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

