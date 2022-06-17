Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

KAMN stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.24. Kaman has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

