Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,082 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.