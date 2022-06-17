Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

