Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Anne Psencik Sells 822 Shares

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 734,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,579. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.97. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

