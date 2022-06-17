Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Reaches $183,559.05 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $183,559.05 and $2,446.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,019.91 or 0.68598098 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00430055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00085326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

