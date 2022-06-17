Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

KWAC stock remained flat at $$10.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. Kingswood Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

