KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 0.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KKR traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. 109,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,810. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.