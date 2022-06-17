Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Kleros has a market cap of $18.61 million and $778,329.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

