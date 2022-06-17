Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($172.92) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($196.88) to €188.00 ($195.83) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €182.00 ($189.58) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

