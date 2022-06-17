Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $89.83. 215,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,524. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

