Kozak & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $155,922,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 108,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.