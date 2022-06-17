Kozak & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 190,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,629. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

