Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $669,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.91. 403,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,552,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

