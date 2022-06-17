Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $97,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after buying an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.72. 17,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $412.69 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.