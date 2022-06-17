Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $27,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. 1,314,839 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

