Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $569,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.19) to GBX 2,860 ($34.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,550 ($30.95) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of Shell stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 228,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $191.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.