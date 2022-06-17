Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after buying an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.72. 17,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,376. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.71. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $412.69 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

