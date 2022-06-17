Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

NYSE SHEL traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,029. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $191.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.19) to GBX 2,860 ($34.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

