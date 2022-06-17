K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €44.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($46.35) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($33.33) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 20th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €23.84 ($24.83) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1.53. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €10.92 ($11.37) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($37.97).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

