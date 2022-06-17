Lake Point Wealth Management Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Point Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $366.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.36 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

