Lakeside Advisors INC. Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,533 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 8.2% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $451.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $379.21 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $507.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

