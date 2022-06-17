Lakeside Advisors INC. Purchases Shares of 97,780 CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. owned approximately 0.10% of CTI BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,683.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $632.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

