Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.50.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.44. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after purchasing an additional 261,387 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 302.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,979,000 after acquiring an additional 332,374 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

