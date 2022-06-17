Landshare (LAND) Market Capitalization Hits $1.67 Million

Landshare (LAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Landshare has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $24,791.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landshare has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,733.34 or 0.99854585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00117561 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,811,008 coins and its circulating supply is 2,488,456 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

