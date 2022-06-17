LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in May

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

Several analysts have commented on LNXSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.83) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($61.46) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($65.63) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

