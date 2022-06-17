Latigo Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 41,492 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 6.2% of Latigo Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $165.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.