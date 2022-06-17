Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 255,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 1,892,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,451,292. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.