Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 694.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 305,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.