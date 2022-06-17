Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 281,722 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281,722 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 286,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,640. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $111.18.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

