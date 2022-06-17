Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35,762 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fure Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.79. 105,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,872. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.14 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

