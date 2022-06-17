Leo H. Evart Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,670 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.07. 237,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.81 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

