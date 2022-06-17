Leo H. Evart Inc. Buys Shares of 143,722 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,617,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 11.3% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,371.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 82,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,800. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

