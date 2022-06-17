Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after buying an additional 157,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. 45,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,203. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

