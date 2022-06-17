Leo H. Evart Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Upwork by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $41,904,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,576,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 49,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,915. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $132,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,947,422.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Harvey bought 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,542 shares of company stock valued at $383,345. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

