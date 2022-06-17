Leo H. Evart Inc. Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 0.5% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

