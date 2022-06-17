Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 271,100 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 886,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lexaria Bioscience stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 16,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 2,555.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexaria Bioscience will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

