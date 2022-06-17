LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

LHT (LHT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $57,715.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007294 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

