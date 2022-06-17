Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

LILAK traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,459. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

