Lido DAO Token Market Cap Hits $289.64 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,889.18 or 0.76812670 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00328373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00089569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

