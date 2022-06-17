LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 310,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,547. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

