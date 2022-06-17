Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 7,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,572,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
LILM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.