Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 7,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,572,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

LILM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Lilium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after buying an additional 184,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,159,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

