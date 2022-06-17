Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $33,267.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,006,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,372,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 57,401 shares of company stock valued at $933,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 932,572 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

