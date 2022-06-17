LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $885.00

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $507,335.98 and $885.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 52.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000415 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00071568 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

